Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Take Fans Behind the Scenes of "End Game"

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are giving us a sneak peek into their friendship and the making of "End Game."

Last month, T.Swift dropped the "End Game" music video, featuring Sheeran and Future, which took viewers to parties around the world. Now Swift and Sheeran are spilling secrets about the writing process and how the track came to be.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Sheeran shares that after hearing the song for the first time he "dreamed" his verse for the track.

"So it's not talent it accidentally happened to you," Swift jokes.