John Cena Officiates a Wedding Live on Today

At one point during the ceremony, Cena said he felt inspired by the couple and mentioned his own plans to walk down the aisle. A trailer for season three of Total Bellas showed Cena and his sweetheart Nikki Bella discussing the possibility of calling off their wedding.

"I also look at this beautiful couple from the eyes of someone who is about to embark on their own journey down the aisle, and I feel inspired and fortified in the knowledge that the love between two people is not only real but it's also magical," he said. "And when it's true like theirs, it's the most extraordinary thing in the world."