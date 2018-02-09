Dakota Johnson Taught Jamie Dornan How to Sexily Take Off Underwear

Turns out Christian Grey wasn't initially so smooth at taking off underwear.

While reminiscing with Conan O'Brien, the trilogy's titular star, Jamie Dornanthought back to the first movie in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey, and how his co-star Dakota Johnsonwould give him a few notes.

"I think Dakota would be quicker to give me a note than a director," he told the late-night host. "I guess there's a sexy way to take off a girl's underwear."

As the actor demonstrated in the interview, the sexy underwear process involves thumbs and a shimmy. "There's a more delicate and sensual way to do it, which is thumbs into the side...and then you sort of shimmy it down."