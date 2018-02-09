This Peter Rabbit Red Band Trailer Will Give You Nightmares

Peter Rabbit seems like an innocent fairytale, but on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host gave the beloved children's story a gruesome twist.

Jimmy Kimmel showed viewers a red band (or adult-rated) trailer for the new film, and this teaser has enough gore and violence to turn the PG film into an R-rated flick.

In the actual film, Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) takes his rivalry with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) to a new level after they both start competing for the affection of their animal-loving neighbor (Rose Byrne). But in the trailer for the fake film Peter Motherf---ing Rabbit, Mr. McGregor takes the feud too far by strapping a condom on a carrot, shooting up the rabbits and even cooking them. Peter Rabbit also shoots Mr. McGregor when he comes to the door. There's even a rabbit sex scene.

Watch the video to see the fake trailer.