A Major TGIT Crossover Night Is Coming and the First Footage of Olivia Pope Meeting Annalise Keating Is Here

Then, at 9 p.m., Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) shows up on Scandal to ask Olivia (Kerry Washington) for help fast-tracking a judicial reform class action to the US Supreme Court, though with Olivia currently not quite as attached to the White House as she used to be, it's not going to be that easy. That crossover then continues on How to Get Away with Murder at 10 p.m.

To be honest, we're not as concerned with the plot of that crossover as we are with the meeting of two of TV's most incredible actresses, so bring it on. You can see the first footage of that meeting in the trailer above, and it looks like neither woman seems to know who she's dealing with.