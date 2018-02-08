Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Addresses Donald Trump and Bill Cosby and We Are Hooked On This Show

Tonight on Big Brother, Omarosa responded to Keshia Knight Pulliam's criticism of her politics by comparing her support of Donald Trump to Keshia's support of Bill Cosby, and we just do not know what to do anymore.

How did Shannon just sit in that room, listening to Omarosa speak on Bill Cosby's impact on the black community and tell Keshia that there's no difference in their controversial support of public figures? And how was Shannon still so concerned about her stupid role as HoH when these wild conversations were going on?

Eye on the ball, Shannon! Eye on the ball!