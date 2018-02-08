EXCLUSIVE!

Melissa Joan Hart Shares Her Take on ''Totally Different'' Sabrina and the Teenage Witch Reboot

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 5:38 PM

Melissa Joan Hart is passing off her broom to the next teenage witch. 

In case you haven't heard, a Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot is coming to Netflix, more than two decades after Melissa took on the role of Sabrina Spellman in the widely beloved sitcom. Rising star Kiernan Shipka has been tapped to follow in Hart's footsteps, and the spinoff will be based around Archie Comics' The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

So what's Melissa's take on the highly-anticipated series? She told E! News exclusively at her fitting for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection runway show she's "not involved in the new Sabrina," but looks forward to tuning in. 

"It's an Archie comic so the rights reverted from my company, Heartbreak Films, back to them," Melissa explained. "It's a totally different show."

Melissa continued, "I think what they're doing is smart, doing the darker version. I think it's going to be more like Buffy the Vampire Slayer than the Sabrina that most people know." 

But after all these years, Hart finds it difficult to rewatch old episodes of Sabrina as well as her early 90s hit show, Clarissa Explains it All. "It's like my childhood," she told us, "All these things come up. It's almost like I should go to therapy before I watch these episodes or something."

To find out if Melissa's kids have ever seen their mama on screen (as well as her famous cameo in Britney Spears's "Crazy" music video), press play on the videos above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

