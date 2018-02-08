How Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Are Preparing to Welcome Twins

There's no dancing around this great news: Kym Johnson Herjavec and Robert Herjavec's family is about to get a whole lot bigger.

In just a couple of months, the Dancing With the Stars pro and Shark Tank star will welcome twins.

And while Robert has three kids from a previous marriage, Kym is about to experience motherhood for the very first time.

"We are truly so excited and can't believe that we will get to meet our two little bundles of joy in a few months," the founder of The Bod by Kym Herjavec shared on her personal website. "When you get pregnant, it's such a big feeling, right? You're surprised, happy, nervous—all at the same time!"

Since Kym announced her pregnancy through Instagram on December 11, E! News is learning more about how she is preparing for her special arrivals.