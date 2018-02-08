We Ranked the Top 20 RuPaul's Drag Race Queens: See Who Sashayed Their Way to No. 1!

Nine seasons. Three All-Stars off-shoots. 113 queens. That's a whole lot of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, mama.

But not all RuPaul's Drag Race queens are created equal.

With All-Stars 3 currently airing on new network home VH1 and the franchise's landmark season 10 just around the corner, we thought the timing was right to open the library and read these queens to filth to determine which of Mama Ru's girls deserved to be in our Top 20. Why? Because reading is fundamental. (And also, because any opportunity we get to talk about Drag Race as "work," we'll take it.)