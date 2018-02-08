George and Amal Clooney Sponsor a 23-Year-Old Yazidi Refugee

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are opening up about sponsoring a Yazidi refugee.

The couple, who joined together with George's parents to bring Hazim Avdal to the United States, are talking about their decision for the first time on David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In a new clip from Friday's episode of the series, shared by CBS News, Amal explains how she met Hazim.

She tells David, "I've had the privileged of representing a number of Yazidis who've been the victims of genocide perpetrated by Isis over the last couple over years, that's how I met Hazim."