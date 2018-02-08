Sean "Diddy" Combs Explains the Controversial #DiddyCrop and #DiddyShop"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 6:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Does Not Have a Middle Name

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Once Considered Surrogacy

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan Explains Why There's No Full-Frontal Nudity in Fifty Shades Freed

Sean &amp;quot;Diddy&amp;quot; Combs, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Sean "Diddy" Combsmay go by "Love" these days, but his Instagram account hasn't been showing some people any. 

Earlier in the year, fans started noticing that some of the rapper's photos on his Instagram account had been cropped to kick some fellow stars out of the images. Take this snap of Jay-ZKendrick Lamar and Nas, for example. The original also featured French Montana, but when it appeared on Combs' social media account, Montana had been literally left out of the picture. 

Finally, the mogul cleared up all the mystery. 

"I take a lot of pictures with a lot of different celebrities because we're all family and stuff," he explained to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. "Sometimes my photography editor—he doesn't let me know when he's taking people out of the pictures."

"I just found out about this," he admitted. While he may be late to the trend, it already has a name: the #DiddyCrop. Meanwhile, the #DiddyShop is for when photoshopping takes place. 

Photos

Inside Sean "Diddy" Combs and DJ Khaled's New Year's Eve Bash

Meanwhile, "Love"wanted to clear up a few things up. 

"There were people that were taken away that didn't deserve to be taken away. I had nothing to do with it," he said. "My friends haven't been talking to me for like two weeks."

There was no shortage of interesting stories from the mogul on Thursday, especially when DeGeneres got Diddy into the hot seat for a round of "Burning Questions." Naturally, the topic of weirdest sex location came up. 

After some hesitation, the rapper did reveal one interesting spot: Nobu...as in the restaurant.

"I took over one of the bathrooms," Diddy recalled. "I mean these things happen."

If you're looking for more entertainment from the star, check out his impromptu rendition of "And I Am Telling You" in the video above. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sean "Diddy" Combs , Ellen DeGeneres , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -