John Oliver Wouldn't Blame Meghan Markle for Calling Off the Royal Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Does Not Have a Middle Name

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Once Considered Surrogacy

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan Explains Why There's No Full-Frontal Nudity in Fifty Shades Freed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19, but John Oliver says it's not too late for the former Suits star to change her mind.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," he told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications." 

Colbert pointed out that Oliver isn't so different from the couple. Like Harry, Oliver is British and married an American. Colbert also said the current generation of the royal family seems nice.

"I mean, they are an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job—that's what she's marrying into. So, I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her," Oliver said. "I would not marry into the royal family. I'm a commoner. I would not be welcome, especially after what I just said."

Countdown to the Royal Wedding: A Guide to Meghan Markle's New Life in London

While he may not want to have the royals as in-laws, Oliver said he could theoretically be knighted. Although, he said Queen Elizabeth II probably wouldn't give him that honor after his previous comments.

"She's probably ripping that up as we speak," he said.

In the end, Oliver compared the royal wedding to any other exciting event.

"I like royal weddings…I also like fireworks. It's a spectacle. It's something nice to look at," he said.

It's probably safe to say Harry and Meghan won't be adding him to the guest list.

Watch the video to Oliver's interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , John Oliver , Meghan Markle
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -