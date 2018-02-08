In Times of Trouble, Stephen Colbert Says: "Love Is Not a Dirty Word"

Oprah Winfrey assembled an all-star lineup for Oprah's Super Soul Conversations, taped at the Apollo Theater in New York City Wednesday. For nearly six hours, Winfrey interviewed Stephen Colbert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Trevor Noah, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Peele and Yara Shahidi. "I know so many people are feeling uneasy right now about the state of our world, but it's going to be all right. We have been through tougher times than these. It's going to be OK, especially if you don't buy into the hysteria," Winfrey told the crowd. "Lean out of the hysteria."

Though we're living in "consequential times," Colbert said he's "having a really good time" as the newly minted host of CBS' The Late Show. "You want to have a sense of community with the audience. That's what we want more than anything else. We want to tell jokes, and thereby build a community of people who can all share their feelings with each other. I get to say all the words, but we're sharing our feelings with each other, because they're laughing back. We don't want to be alone," Colbert explained. "It is a lonely time. This feels like a lonely time right now."

Colbert said his main goal is joke about whatever is in the national conversation. "We kind of present their day back to them, with some jokes, and make their day better, hopefully," he said. Later, Colbert added, "I'm there to influence how they feel, because I'm telling you how I think and getting a laugh out of it. I want to make you feel better. They already have their own thoughts about today's news, and then I can give you my thoughts about today's news, and hopefully the best thing I can do is make you feel better. Make 'em not be afraid—that's what my goal is! Make the audience not be afraid. Because then they know what they actually think."

"If you're laughing, you can't be afraid," he added. "So, if you laugh, I know you can think."