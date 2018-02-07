Dream's Melissa Schuman Files Police Report Against Nick Carter Alleging Rape

Telli Swift Gets Her Dream Proposal and Kaylin Jurrjens Considers Motherhood on the Season Finale of WAGS Atlanta
The singer who accused Nick Carter of allegedly raping her in 2002 has filed a report with cops about the incident.
After publicly accusing Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter of raping her when she was 18, Dream singer Melissa Schuman has filed a police report in Santa Monica, Calif.
The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and wrote, "I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report #timesup #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step."
The Santa Monica Police Department confirmed to E! News that someone came forward with a sexual misconduct allegations against Carter. The officer also said the and that they are in the preliminary stages of investigating, but were unable to release the name of the alleged victim.
As E! News previously reported, Schuman claimed on her website in November that Carter raped her in the '90s when she was 19 and the boy-bander was 22 years old. She claims he took her to a bathroom, asked her to perform oral sex on him, which she rejected, and then he allegedly placed her hand on his penis.
In her post she wrote, "My thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That's where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sicken by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will."
Inside another bedroom, she claims he raped her after she said she did not want to have sex because she was saving herself for her future husband.
Nick has maintained the sexual encounters between them were always consensual.
In response to Schuman's original claims, the 37-year-old pop star said he was "shocked" and "saddened" by the claims. He said in a response that Schuman "never expressed" that anything they did was not consensual and this was the first time he has heard the accusations.
"I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman's accusations," he said in a statement to E! News. "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."
We have reached out to Carter's rep for comment on the recent development.