The Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Premiere Was a Surprising Amount of Fun

Well, it's here.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition has officially started and we're not quite sure what to make of it yet. We definitely didn't expect the first ten minutes to involve a strange Big Time Rush vs. Sugar Ray fight about vocals, or to be as bothered by James Maslow as we were. Of all the "celebs" in that house, we took issue with the Nickelodeon kid?!

We only fully realized we were rooting against James when it was down to him and Shannon Elizabeth in the Head of Household challenge, which forced the houseguests to hold onto giant statues in the air while being pelted with all manner of things: water, makeup, paint, an awkward off-off-off Broadway musical led by former houseguest Paul Abrahamian...