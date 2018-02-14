How Hoda Kotb's Year of Milestones Led to Her Best Today

Every morning, Hoda Kotb starts her day with a thoughtful ritual in the privacy of her own home.

In addition to meditating for a few minutes and exercising, the morning show veteran writes down something great that happened within the past 24 hours. She also writes down three things she feels grateful for.

That list has only grown in 2018 as the journalist celebrates brand-new accomplishments both in her personal and professional life.

With Valentine's Day upon us, Hoda isn't just celebrating a great job and a loyal boyfriend by the name of Joel Schiffman.

She's also celebrating daughter Haley Joy's very first birthday today.