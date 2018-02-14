How Hoda Kotb's Year of Milestones Led to Her Best Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC
Every morning, Hoda Kotb starts her day with a thoughtful ritual in the privacy of her own home.
In addition to meditating for a few minutes and exercising, the morning show veteran writes down something great that happened within the past 24 hours. She also writes down three things she feels grateful for.
That list has only grown in 2018 as the journalist celebrates brand-new accomplishments both in her personal and professional life.
With Valentine's Day upon us, Hoda isn't just celebrating a great job and a loyal boyfriend by the name of Joel Schiffman.
She's also celebrating daughter Haley Joy's very first birthday today.
On the morning of February 21, 2017, Hoda called into Today to share the big news that she had adopted a baby girl.
"She's a Valentine's baby," the new mom shared through tears. "She is the love of my life." Ever since, the New York Times best-selling author has documented her daughter's biggest milestones on-air and through social media.
And just last week, Hoda couldn't help but glow when discussing Haley Joy's laughing fit with Kathie Lee Gifford.
"I don't have video but you want to know why? I was in the moment. Now I'm realizing that when I pull my phone out, it's ruining moments," she shared on-air. "Everything is making her laugh. There's nothing better than listening to your kid laugh over nothing. It's the best. It's like the great eraser of pain or a tough day."
Another special person in Hoda's family is her boyfriend Joel. As their relationship continues to grow as they raise their daughter, some fans have been left wondering if an engagement or wedding could be in the future.
When Hoda sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, she certainly didn't rule it out.
"Maybe, we might. I feel like everything's great. He's Haley's dad. I'm Haley's mom. We're together. I feel like there's not a rush other than we're old, and we probably, if we're going to do it, we might as well do it," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "But I think it's fun like this. I don't mind it... We're enjoying our lives. Yeah, I think we're good this way."
Through all her happiness at home, Hoda continues to receive big opportunities at work. In fact, her calendar for 2018 has never been busier thanks to her role as co-anchor of the 7, 8 and 10 a.m. hour.
After co-hosting the 129th Rose Parade with Al Roker on New Year's Day, Hoda learned she was named Matt Lauer's replacement. The reaction from celebrities, co-workers, viewers and even competitors were overwhelmingly positive.
Ratings went up and the chemistry between Hoda and Savannah Guthrie was undeniable.
"When you click with someone, man, woman, it doesn't matter. If it works, it works," Hoda shared with People. "We're sort of like sisters, and everybody wants a sister."
The Where We Belong author later told E! News, "It's fun to think of the young girls who will now look up and say to themselves, 'Wow, that is totally normal. It's not unique.'"
On Haley Joy's birthday, Hoda will be away broadcasting at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. And while it's her first big, long trip without her baby girl, the journalist is finding joy—literally and figuratively—in all of the opportunities around her.
"All I know is my alarm goes off around 3:15 or 3:30, and usually the end of the day comes around 2. I get to go home to be with Haley. Once you know what's important, the rest of it works," Hoda explained to USA Today. "All my life I've dreamed of Haley, and she came true. I love everything I do in my life."
