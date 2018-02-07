Sailor Brinkley Cook and Paulina Porizkova Poses Nude for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated is changing with the times, encouraging women to feel empowered by their bodies and their minds.

In the project titled "In Her Own Words," iconic 52-year-old model Paulina Porizkova teams up with Robyn Lawley and Sailor Brinkley Cook, the 19-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley to strip down both emotionally and physically to deliver a powerful message of self-acceptance for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The trio of models, which represent the various forms of beauty, were able to create the project themselves, "We believed in, supported and encouraged them to become a canvas and share their truth."

The photos feature the naked models painted in the words that describe the way the women view themselves.

"It's not just that you're nude, but it's also 'you're nude and you show me the way you want me to see you,'" Porizkova explained.