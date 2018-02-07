Kylie Jenner's Photo of Baby Stormi Becomes Most-Liked Instagram Pic Ever

Step aside, Beyoncé, Rumi and Sir...

Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi just became the most-liked Instagram photo ever.

In just one day, the reality star and her newborn baby girl with Travis Scott garnered more than 14.1 million likes as well as 536K comments. To put that in perspective, Beyoncé and her twins held the title since July with 10.3 million likes and 317K comments.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to congratulate her youngest daughter on breaking the record.

"Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!!" the Kardashian matriarch wrote. "Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi! #blessed #stormi #proudmama #love."