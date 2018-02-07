Will Smith Trolls Son Jaden Smith With Parody of His Music Video

Will Smith congratulated his son Jaden Smith on his music milestone with a hilarious surprise.

After Jaden reached 100 million Spotify streams for his Syre album, Will decided to post a parody version of Jaden's "Icon" music video on Instagram. "Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin' You!" Will captioned the video post on Tuesday.

For the Instagram post, Will reenacted parts of Jaden's video, dressing up just like his son did in the original version. Will also lip syncs the words to the song and dances in his slippers in the video!