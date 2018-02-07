Grown-ish Is the Most Stylish Show on TV: How Michelle Cole Made It Happen

Watch out, world, she's grown now.

For years, TV viewers knew and loved Zoey Johnson (Yara Shadidi) as the outspoken and sassy teen daughter of Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) on ABC's Black-ish. But now Zoey is coming of age on Grown-ish, her college-set spinoff on Freeform. Viewers seem more than ready to watch Zoey live the best four years of her life, as the comedy has quickly become a hit, earning a second season pick-up after becoming the network's highest-rated comedy debut in six years.

Grown-ish's immediate success has been a pleasant surprise for costume designer Michelle Cole, who also works on Black-ish and got her start on In Living Color in the early '90s, earning four Emmy nominations for her work over the years.

"When you're creating something you don't know how it's going to turn out. So we did it for ourselves. We didn't think it was going to be so big the way that it happened," Cole told E! News of the overwhelmingly positive response Grown-ish, which was created by Kenya Barris, has received since its January debut. "It's been great to see the outpour of love."