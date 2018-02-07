Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Welcome Baby No. 2

There's a new little lady in the Claflin family!

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock have welcomed their second child, the Hunger Games alum confirmed in a recent interview. The Me Before You star and his actress wife of four years are now the proud parents of a daughter. The baby girl, who was born in January, joins her big brother, who was born in January 2016.

"She's very new and shiny. I, however, am not," Claflin, said of the newest member of his family during an interview on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. "It's happy news."

The private pair never formally announced the news of their second pregnancy, but Haddock debuted her baby bump back in October 2017 while attending a Birks Jewellery U.K. Launch Party at the time.