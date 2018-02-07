Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Welcome Baby No. 2

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
There's a new little lady in the Claflin family!
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock have welcomed their second child, the Hunger Games alum confirmed in a recent interview. The Me Before You star and his actress wife of four years are now the proud parents of a daughter. The baby girl, who was born in January, joins her big brother, who was born in January 2016.
"She's very new and shiny. I, however, am not," Claflin, said of the newest member of his family during an interview on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. "It's happy news."
The private pair never formally announced the news of their second pregnancy, but Haddock debuted her baby bump back in October 2017 while attending a Birks Jewellery U.K. Launch Party at the time.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
In similar style, the couple took the same approach to unveiling their first pregnancy when Haddock stepped out on the red carpet with a noticeable baby bump at her beau's 2016 London premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2.
The new parents to two privately tied the knot back in 2013. "Getting married was easily one of the greatest achievements of the past 12 months," he gushed to Glamour U.K. in July 2014. "To have a wife with such wondrous, creative imagination, who planned every inch of it, made the day all the more special. Every five seconds I find myself falling harder and deeper in love with her."
Now, the two lovebirds are experiencing parenthood for the second time. Congratulations you two!
People was first to report the baby news.