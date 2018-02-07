Travis Scott Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct Related to Concert Riot

E! News can confirm Travis Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct stemming from an incident at a concert in Arkansas last May.

Jon Nelson, Scott's attorney from Norwood and Norwood Law Firm, confirms to E! News that the rapper (real name Jacques Webster) accepted a plea deal with prosecutors on Jan. 12, 2018.

As a part of the agreement, prosecutors dismissed two of Scott's serious charges, including inciting a riot and endangering the welfare of a minor, which are both misdemeanor charges. In return, Scott agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct.

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend was ordered to pay $640 in court-associated costs. He also paid $6,825.31 to two people who claimed they were injured at the concert.