Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Finalists: The Full List

Viva Las Vegas!
The Billboard Latin Music Awards are heading to Sin City to celebrate its 20th broadcast of the show on Telemundo. This year J Balvin, Shakira, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Maluma, and Ozuna top the list of finalists.
The longest running Latin music award show will be produced by Telemundo and Tony Mojena/Ants TV Productions, Inc., and will broadcast live on Telemundo, Thursday, April 26 at 7 pm from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. It will also air simultaneously on NBCUniversal's Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo.
Here's the complete list of finalists for this year's 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards:
Artist of the Year:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Artist of the Year, New:
Alta Consigna
Bad Bunny
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano
Tour of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Marc Anthony
Marco Antonio Solís
Ricardo Arjona
Social Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Maluma
Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Little Mix
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
CNCO
Zion & Lennox
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
VP Entertainment
Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Def Jam
Raymond Braun
Schoolboy
Sony Music Latin
Airplay Song of the Year:
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
WK
Digital Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Streaming Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje
Top Latin Album of the Year:
J Balvin, Energía
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Ozuna, Odisea
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:
Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Éxitos Del Momento
Mexillennials: Los Éxitos De Una Nueva Generación
Summer Latin Hits 2017
Trap Capos: Season 1
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Alejandra Guzmán
Gloria Trevi
Karol G
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
CNCO
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno & Zion & Lennox "Súbeme La Radio"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Shakira, "Me Enamoré"
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
Juanes
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
