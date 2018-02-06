This Is Us' Mandy Moore Shines Again as Rebecca Grieves: "I Am Floating"

This is the first day of the rest of their lives. Discuss how the Pearson family will move forward on the #ThisIsUs Aftershow, presented by @Chevrolet . pic.twitter.com/ayj4iZBFOM

Have you ever cried during a Weird Al singalong? Because we can now cross that off our list of things we never thought we'd do but did anyway.

To be fair, our eyes were hardly dry throughout tonight's entire episode, which told the story of the Pearsons through memories in their family car. All the memories, even the happy ones that didn't feature Rebecca, Kate, Randall, and Kevin on their way to our from Jack's funeral, were tinged with sadness, and we found ourselves tearing up at the weirdest times.

People just walking to the car set us off, to the point where we're pretty sure we just haven't recovered from Sunday's episode. Two days is not a lot of time to process!