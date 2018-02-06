AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes Were at ''Each Other's Throats'' on Set of 90210

What would the 90210 franchise be without its many, many feuds?

Apparently not even the mid-2000s reboot was immune from its fair share of on-set tension, as AnnaLynne McCord revealed during Tuesday's appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

McCord's Naomi Clark was the queen bee to co-star Shenae Grimes' portrayal of Annie Wilson, West Beverly Hills High School's seemingly naive new girl. The actresses starred in all five seasons of the drama series together, but it wasn't until 90210 came to an end in 2013 that Grimes reached out to McCord with a plea to squash the beef.

As AnnaLynne recalled it, "Shenae and I, who played Annie, we were at each other's throats for five years and the day before we wrapped, Shenae calls me and was like, Hey… I can't believe it's over.' I'm like, ‘Bitch?!'"