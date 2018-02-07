A Live-Action Kim Possible Movie is Coming to Disney Channel

Calling all redheads and naked mole rats!

Starting today, the Disney Channel has begun casting for a live-action Kim Possible movie, meaning a lot of millennial dreams are about to come true.

Kim Possible ran on the Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007 with 87 episodes and two movies. It starred Christy Carlson Romano as the voice of Kim, a high school girl who was also a skilled crime fighter alongside her best friend Ron Stoppable (Will Friedle), his naked mole rat Rufus (Nancy Cartwright), and computer genius Wade (Tahj Mowry). Its iconic theme song was performed by Christina Milian, which rounds out just about the most perfect early 2000s kids' cartoon cast you could imagine.