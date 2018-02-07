Countdown to the Royal Wedding: A Guide to Meghan Markle's New Life in London

"There are six exits and entrances," says one of the members of the press who regularly reports on her movements. "She's been able to get in and out when she needs to, and she's doing very well with managing to go incognito.

"Diana sometimes used to get in and out using a wig or hiding down in a car and William and Harry have both used motorbikes to escape unnoticed." (Although William recently admitted he doesn't ride his motorbike as much as he used to because of the children.)

Adds another source: "Kate can be spotted almost every day if people looked for her. But Meghan and Harry have taken their privacy to a whole new level. They swap cars all the time, Meghan's been using different disguises, hats. They're being extremely clever so they can go in and out without being seen. They are taking a completely different approach than William and Kate."

But while the photographs of Meghan off duty are few and far between, she's been busy carving out some semblance of a normal life outside the palace walls. Here is our exclusive guide to how Meghan has been making London feel like home: