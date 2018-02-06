Alexander Skarsgård Believe's There's a ''Disgusting'' Double Standard in Hollywood

Alexander credits growing up in Sweden for his views on social issues. As he explained to the mag, "I'm 100 percent feminist. Sweden is very progressive. In terms of equal rights, I think it's ahead of most countries."

The Golden Globe winner also spoke candidly about growing up in the spotlight. He began acting at the age of 13, and is actor Stellan Skarsgård's eldest son. "To have people talk about you and say, 'Well this is who Alex is…" when I had no idea myself, it just f--ked with my self-confidence," Alexander explained.

"Because if a girl looked at me or seemed interested," he added, "I thought she was only interested because she had seen me in the movie. It made me feel worthless. I wanted girls in school to like me because I was funny or cute or interesting—that's what you want isn't it? When you're 13? And I guess when you're 40 as well…"