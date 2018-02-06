Black Panther Review Roundup: Critics Praise the Newest Marvel Film for Its Timeliness

A new superhero has officially joined the Marvel film universe and he couldn't have come at a better time.

With just 10 days left until its release, Black Panther already has all the critics talking. Based on Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's 1966 comic, the film introduces the audience to the African nation of Wakanda. After the death of his father, the Black Panther, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, returns home and is tasked with the dual role of king and crime fighter.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther promises action and adventure, as is customary in the Marvel world, while also giving audiences a new perspective on superhero flicks. Michael B. Jordon, Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Sterling K. Brown, Danai Gurira and Daniel Kaluuya join Boseman for this epic on-screen adventure.

Here's what the critics think: