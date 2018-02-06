The Internet Predicted Kylie Jenner's "Stormi" Baby Name Long Before She Was Born

Kylie Jenner just revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's first child: Stormi.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her baby girl and share the child's name. "stormi," she captioned the pic, along with an angel emoji.
Over the weekend Kylie shared with her social media followers that she gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, on February 1. At the time, Kylie hadn't revealed the baby's name, but the Internet had actually guessed what the child's name would be long before her birth.
On New Year's Eve, Twitter user @BreanneDurbin tweeted, "I'm predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby's name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction."
Hours later, @sdpoole1 replied to the tweet, predicting the name would be spelled differently. "It's Stormie << GET UR FACTS IN ORDER," the January 1 tweet reads.
On January 12, rumors that Kylie was in labor started to surface on social media, sparking even more baby name predictions.
"@KylieJenner is in labor rn. I can feel it. Storm is coming!!!!!!!!" @amandapac tweeted.
That same day more Twitter users also predicted the name Storm.
"Kylie Jenner is in labor and i just called my entire family to tell them as if I was in labor...THIS IS BIG NEWS," @Hailllz wrote.
In response, @ElloSteph tweeted, "And that Kylie Jenner named her baby, Storm. Shoutout to my sister for keeping me up to date in celebrity news. You heard it here first, folks."
And Kris Jenner just confirmed the baby's name is Stormi, writing on Twitter, "Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly."
What do you think about Kylie and Travis' baby girl's name? Sound off in the comments!
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!