23 Galentine's Day Gifts to Get Your Bestie

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 2:32 PM

Galentine's Day

So what if you don't have a special somebody when the 14th rolls around?

Or maybe you do. Either way, you've still got that one other ride or die to think about: Your best gal pal. Yeah you think about them every day of the year, but why not take Valentine's Day as a reason to celebrate them even more?

We're not saying you should wine and dine 'em (although that sounds like a good idea, too), just think of them.

Our advice: Surprise your bestie with a little something that's pink and heart-shaped (a.k.a. anything you'd want, too). 

Galentine's Day

Heart Leather Crossbody Bag

BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Jamie Heart Leather Crossbody Bag, $225

Galentine's Day

Phone Case

BUY IT: Kate Spade New York Glitter Love Potion Case, $55

Galentine's Day

Heart-Shaped Sunglasses

BUY IT: Quay Australia 53mm Heart Breaker Heart-Shaped Sunglasses, $50

Galentine's Day

PJ Set

BUY IT: Wildfox Falling Hearts PJ Set, $120

Galentine's Day

Wine Glass Set

BUY IT:  Yours + Mine Wine Glass Set, $28 

Galentine's Day

Travel Jewelry Case

BUY IT: Wolf Caroline Travel Jewelry Case, $69

Galentine's Day

Silk Sleep Mask

BUY IT:  Chaser Dream of Hearts Silk Sleep Mask, $34

Galentine's Day

Strappy Sandal

BUY IT: Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $140

Galentine's Day

Love Potion Tumbler

BUY IT: ban.do Love Potion Tumbler with Straw, $14

Galentine's Day

Party Bundle

BUY IT: Meri Meri Valentine's Day Party Bundle, $68

Galentine's Day

Water Bottle

BUY IT: S'well Pink Topaz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $35

Galentine's Day

Faux Fur Heart Accent Pillow

BUY IT: Nordstrom at Home Cuddle Up Faux Fur Heart Accent Pillow, $50

Galentine's Day

Furry Slides

BUY IT: Steve Madden Softey Slide, $40

Galentine's Day

Heart Baseball Cap

BUY IT: Body Rags Clothing Co Micro Heart Baseball Cap, $29

Galentine's Day

Heart Leggings

BUY IT: Beach Riot Harper Legging, $105

Galentine's Day

Cozy Blanket

BUY IT: Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw, $180

Galentine's Day

BFF Necklace

BUY IT: Jennifer Meyer BFF Charm Necklace, $550

Galentine's Day

Hangover Kit

BUY IT: Pinch Provisions Sip Sip Hooray Hangover Kit, $14

Galentine's Day

Heart-Shaped Nipple Covers

BUY IT: Bristols6 Nippies Hearts Patch of Freedom, $10

Galentine's Day

Scattered Hearts Tee

BUY IT: Wildfox Couture Scattered Hearts Tee, $98

Galentine's Day

Heart Hoops

BUY IT: Shashi Heart Earrings, $62

Galentine's Day

Mini Hearts Sweatpant

BUY IT: Sundry Mini Hearts Sweatpant, $128

Galentine's Day

Wine Bottle Labels

BUY IT: Be My Galentine Valentine's Day Wine Bottle Labels, $9

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

