2018 Winter Olympics Has Been Hit by Norovirus—The Winter Vomiting Bug

It's a rough start to the 2018 Winter Olympics...

More than 1,200 security workers have been called off duty after the spread of the Norovirus, known as the "winter vomiting bug," has hit Pyeongchang, South Korea, according to USA Today. Instead, 900 military personnel have been called in to the South Korean city to work.

The executive director of the IOC, Christophe Dubi announced on Tuesday that the Games' organizing committee called in 900 military personnel after 32 cases of Norovirus had been confirmed. Dubi also said that the affected people, 21 private security staff members from the Horeb Youth Center and 11 people from other locations, had been treated and were now being quarantined.

The outlet reports that organizers called off the 1,200 employees to "prevent the spread" of the virus, as it is highly contagious. On Sunday, workers reported that they were experiencing headaches, stomach pain and diarrhea. The Gangwon Province Health and Environment Research Center found that 41 workers, who were responsible for checking credentials and screening baggage, had symptoms that could be related to the virus.

CNN reports that the Olympics Organizing Committee has said that "all the civilian guards were in a stable condition" after being taken the hospital and are now staying in the same location together while battling the virus. Additionally, clean-up efforts have been made and "all Olympic accommodation and buses were being disinfected."