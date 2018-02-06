Mark Salling Cremated After Committing Suicide

One week after Mark Salling was found dead, E! News has learned that his body has been cremated.
On January 30, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that the 35-year-old Glee alum was found dead around 8:50 a.m. outside in the northeast San Fernando Valley.
"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," the actor's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, told E! News in a statement. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother."
The statement continued, "The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."
Days later, Salling's cause of death was revealed. According to the Los Angeles Coroner, the cause of death is asphyxia by hanging and the manner of death is suicide.
Following his death, a source shared some insight into Salling's final days.
A source describes the actor, who had been awaiting sentencing in a child pornography case, as a "total shut in" lately.
"He isolated himself in that house in Sunland and was a very depressed, lonely human," the source told E! News last week.
"He had demons he was wrestling with for many years," the insider added.