Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Pre-Valentine's Day Plans Revealed

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have big plans for that week.

Kensington Palace announced the couple will visit Edinburgh Feb. 13 for their first official joint visit to Scotland.

It looks like the two already have a pretty packed itinerary. They will begin their day by visiting the Esplanade in front of the famous Edinburgh Castle. There, they will be greeted by the Royal Marines Scotland Band. Harry took over the role as Captain General of the Royal Marines from Prince Philip back in December. Then, the couple will watch the firing of the One O'clock Gun—a tradition that dates back to 1861.

After witnessing the gun firing, the couple will head to Social Bite, a sandwich shop that donates its profits to social causes, such as homelessness. During their visit, Harry and Meghan will learn about the organization's work, meet the staff and get a tour of the kitchen.

At the end of their visit, the two lovebirds will attend a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. There, they will celebrate the achievements of the country's youth for Scotland's Year of Young People 2018. The Year of Young People gives people 8 to 26 years old a platform to voice their opinions about social issues and showcase their talents.