Kris Jenner Plays Coy Over Kylie Jenner's Daughter's Name

Indeed, the 20-year-old beauty mogul has been in charge of how much—or, rather, how little—is known about her little girl. "Kylie did it her way, which I thought was really beautiful. She just really wanted to take the time for her baby and herself," Kris told E! News. "She's doing great.

In her daughter's birth announcement, Kylie apologized to her Instagram followers for keeping her pregnancy private. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote on Instagram. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

