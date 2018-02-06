Katy Perry Says 2017 Was All About "Killing My Ego"

Katy Perry has had a dream career.

She's performed at the 2015 Super Bowl; she's sold millions of albums; and she's now a judge on the new season of American Idol. However, the 33-year-old artist wants to focus on balancing her personal life with her career.

"A lot of my early twenties were really intense, really extreme, and somewhat unconscious," the "Roar" singer told Glamour magazine. "It was all career focused, which was great, but once you touch the ceiling so many times, it's like, 'Oh yeah, I did that. I touched the ceiling.' Now I want to touch the stars, which has to do with the heart."

Perry is ready for a "big soul overhaul" and wants to let go of some "childhood trauma."

"I want to grow into becoming an adult," she told the magazine. "I'm preparing myself for having a family of my own someday. And that's the thing: I want to do a little bit more soul surgery before I have a family of my own so that I don't transfer any of those lingering feelings. I'm about to go heavy into that emotional process, and I'm nervous, but I don't think I have a choice anymore."

While the journey won't be easy, Perry knows it's critical for her career.

"This last year has been about killing my ego, which has been really necessary for my career," she said. "But for my personal life, it doesn't work that way. If I want to have that true balance, I have to step into being Katheryn Hudson."