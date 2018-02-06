This Is Us' Future Timeline Will Be Explored in Seasons to Come—You Haven't Seen the Last of Old Man Randall

While viewers were learning just how Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died during This Is Us' big post-Super Bowl episode, the show slipped in something major: another timeline. No, it's not an alternate reality, This Is Us actually showed a grown up Tess (Iantha Richardson) and an old Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

"One of our big new turns started at the end of last night's episode. We show a new timeline, in the future, which is extremely exciting for a show that plays in time and has till-now played in the past/present," creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline. "But there is other stuff coming, too…there is a plan for the show, there always has been, we aren't just shooting from the hip."