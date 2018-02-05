The Bachelor Recap: Krystal Meets the 2-on-1

Ah, bonjour mes amis!

Tonight, Le Bachelor took a trip to Paris to engage in only the fanciest Parisian activities, like performing in thongs at the Moulin Rouge and riding in boats. Lauren B. said little more than "wow" during her sightseeing date, and I actually had to pause the show and take a few deep breaths when Arie and Young Bekah were up on the Moulin Rouge stage, mouthing lines and trotting around in a way that I can only describe as incredibly and personally embarrassing for me.

But none of that matters, because tonight was all about the two-on-one, featuring taxidermy enthusiast Kendall and wild self-investor Krystal.

The moment it was revealed that there would be a two-on-one, Krystal knew it was just for her, and it didn't even matter who was on it with her, because no one else is even on her level.