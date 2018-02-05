Caitlyn Jenner Can't Hide Her Excitement Over Kylie Jenner's Baby News

Caitlyn Jenner is thrilled to become a grandparent once again.

One day after news broke that Kylie Jenner had welcomed her first child with Travis Scott, the Olympic athlete took to Instagram and expressed well wishes for the new mom.

"My daughter just had a daughter. It's amazing to be by your side through this journey," Caitlyn shared with her followers. "She's SO beautiful already. Can't wait to watch her grow."

"Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner," she added with an aww-worthy photo of Kylie as a little girl.

As for the new mom, she would comment with a short and sweet "love you" with the heart emoji.