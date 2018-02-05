Uma Thurman Shares Dramatic Footage From Kill Bill Stunt Gone Wrong

Uma Thurman's new Instagram is shedding more light into the actress' experience on the Kill Bill set.

On Monday afternoon, the Hollywood star shared video of what she claims is from the 2003 movie directed by Quentin Tarantino.

"I post this clip to memorialize its full exposure in the New York Times by Maureen Dowd. The circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. I do not believe though with malicious intent," she explained to her followers. "Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so I could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible."

Uma continued, "He also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and I am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage."

Over the weekend, the New York Times published an article where Uma recalled being injured in a Kill Bill car stunt, which she said the director pressured her to perform herself. She said she was left with a "permanently damaged neck" and "screwed-up knees."