Kim Kardashian Is Excited for Chicago to Be BFFs With Kylie Jenner's Newborn Daughter

Now that the cat's out of the bag, Kim Kardashian, who welcomed newborn daughter Chicago West last month, took to her website on Monday to officially gush over her youngest sister Kylie Jenner's own newborn daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, after the 20-year-old reality star finally confirmed yesterday the secret that she'd been hiding from the world for months.
The mom of three wrote, "Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!! I'm so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl! Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties!"
Kim added, "I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!"
Despite months and months of speculation, Ky never confirmed or posted about her pregnancy—until Sunday when she boldly announced she'd given birth to a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said on Instagram on Sunday. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she said. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
She and her 25-year-old beau were romantically linked back in April 2017, but she'd yet to publicly comment on their romance until yesterday when she also posted a PDA-filled video, entitled "To Our Daughter," chronicling her secret pregnancy journey.
