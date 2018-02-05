You’ll Never Guess Who Stole the Show at the 2018 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Feb. 5, 2018 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tyler Baltierra, Instagram

Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Details Personal Struggles in Tearful Message

Quentin Tarantino, Uma Thurman, Cannes Film Festival 2014

Quentin Tarantino Breaks Silence After Uma Thurman Shares Kill Bill Crash Footage

The Bachelor, season 22 episode 2

The Bachelor Recap: Krystal Meets the 2-on-1

2018 Oscar Nominee Luncheon, Class Photo, Agnes Varda

A.M.P.A.S.

On Monday, the lucky nominees for this year's Oscars gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon.

Unfortunately, Faces Places director, Agnes Varda, was unable to attend, so her co-director JR came up with the brilliant idea of making not one, but two cut-outs of the French director to take her place on both the red carpet and onstage. And all the attendees loved it.

Clad in a black and white polka dotted outfit, one of the cutouts was of a Varda riding solo and the other was of the famed documentarian holding her adorable cat.

Photos

Oscars 2018: Nominees Luncheon

2018 Oscar Nominee Luncheon, Class Photo

A.M.P.A.S.

Of the many celebrities that enjoyed taking pictures with the cut-out, was Call Me By Your Name actor, Timothee Chalamet.

And while the nominees weren't posing for pictures with the cardboard figure, they were lining up for the traditional "class photo."

Not to worry, JR made sure he included Varda in the class photo and held her up for the cameras to see.

What do you think of the hilarious cut-out? Let us know in the comments below!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Oscars , Oscars , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -