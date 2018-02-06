Bethenny & Fredrik Is the Bravo Reality TV Mash-Up That Happened Almost by Accident

Consider this a case of art imitating life.

When Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel and Million Dollar Listing New York breakout Fredrik Eklund joined forces to take the Big Apple real estate scene by storm, it wasn't at the behest of Bravo execs hungry for a new show that capitalized on the power of two of their most successful franchises. In fact, if the Skinnygirl founder hadn't alerted the network to the potential hit series she and her new business partner were capable of, it might not have even happened at all.

"This happened because we were already doing real estate and I was supposed to do another show about business. And I spoke to Bravo and said 'This is happening now. I'm buying apartments, I'm selling apartments, we're talking about doing something together. Just turn the cameras on,'" Frankel told E! News during a visit to the NYC apartment she and Eklund began the process of flipping during season one. "So it sort of just happened. But not easily. it was a difficult show to make. You have two big personalities."