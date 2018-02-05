Dwayne Johnson's New NBC Show The Titan Games Will Test Your Limits

Does this man ever sleep?!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is adding another TV show to his never-ending resume, as the superstar is teaming up with NBC for The Titan Games.

The 10-episode physical competition series will test everyday people as they offer them the chance to compete in epic head-to-head challenges meant to test their mind, body and heart. Of course, the series was inspired by Johnson's desire to motivate and inspire people to reach their potential, and yes, you can expect to see the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star on the show. And in the video above, he's putting out the call to all potential Titans to rise to the challenge. "Titans aren't born, they're made," he says in the super-motivating/slightly intimidating promo.

"We wanted to create a new kind of athletic competition unlike anything ever attempted before," Johnson, 45, said in a statement. "The Titan Games will challenge competitors to succeed in ways no one thought possible while entertaining the whole world at the same time."