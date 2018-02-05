Jamie Dornan Is Done With Fifty Shades for Good: "I'm Gettin' Too Old for This"

The 35-year-old actor continued, "Unless Erica keeps writing, but Dakota [Johnson] and I are...particularly me, I'm gettin' too old for...for this."

Earlier in the interview, Dornan discussed his character Christian, explaining that he likes him more in this third movie more than he did in the first film.

"I think I like him more now than I did in the first movie," Dornan said. "I think he's gone through quite a big change in his...in his way and how his is with people and he's opened up a lot by Anna and I think he's just a better version of himself."

