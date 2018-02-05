Kelly Clarkson Talks Vacationing Without Kids for Super Bowl: ''I'm Panicked!''

She's not paranoid, she just likes to plan!

Hands-on mom Kelly Clarkson got a night off from mom duties on Sunday when she left her two children River Rose and Remington Alexander at home in Tennessee to perform in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the NFL Tailgate Party as part of the Super Bowl NFL On Location Experience ahead of Super Bowl LII.

The American Idol alum revealed to E!'s Sibley Scoles that this was the first time that she and husband Brandon Blackstock had left their kids at home.

"This is legit the first time they're not with me," said the "Since You've Been Gone" singer. "It's because they're not allowed in any of the shows because you have to be 21 and over. I didn't want them just sitting in a hotel."

The "Stronger" singer added, "My husband was like, 'Yeah we should probably just leave them back home!' He's like a dude who is like, 'Let's have a date night!'"

"We did get really good sleep last night," confessed the well-rested mom, who rocked the tailgate show.

The big-voiced singer also said when she explained to daughter River that mommy and daddy were leaving for a night, her 3-year-old was more concerned that her parents might be taking her ice cream with them.

Clarkson said, "She didn't give a crap!"