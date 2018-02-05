Lifetime Has Found Their Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

As they race against the Royal Wedding clock, Lifetime has found their Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The cable network has finished casting the lead roles in their upcoming TV movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance with just three months to go before the real-life lovebirds tie their knot in what will certainly be the wedding of the year. Stepping into the shoes of the dashing royal ginger is relative newcomer Murray Fraser, while Jessica Jones actress Parisa Fitz-Henley will bring the Suits star-turned-global icon to life.

Production on the film begins later this week in Vancouver and Los Angeles, with Lifetime aiming for a spring premiere. And considering the wedding will take place on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.