Larry Nassar Sentenced to Another 40 to 125 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse

Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Larry Nassar was sentenced to another 40 to 125 years in prison on Monday for seven counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
Judge Janice Cunningham of Eaton County's 56th Circuit Court also awarded restitution to the survivors for an amount that has yet to be determined.
This is Nassar's third and final sentencing. The ruling comes almost two weeks after the former USA Gymnastics doctor was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in the Ingham County Circuit Court, and about a month after Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography charges in federal court.
Before Jude Cunningham announced the sentence, Nassar read a statement to the court.
"The words expressed by everyone that has spoken, including the parents, has impacted me to my innermost core." Nassar said. "With that being said, I understand and acknowledge that it pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotions that you all are feeling. It's impossible to convey the depth and breadth of how sorry I am to each and every one involved. The visions of your testimonies will forever be present in my thoughts."
Cunningham spoke about the framework of the sentencing and cited four main considerations: the likelihood or potential that the offender could be reformed, the need to protect society, the penalty or consequence appropriate to the offender's conduct and the goal of deterring others from similar behavior.
"Now, I recognize that the defendant has since reaffirmed his plea agreement and the statements that he made in support of this plea agreement," she said in regards to the first consideration. "But I am not convinced that you truly understand that what you did was wrong and the devastating impact that you've had on the victims, family and friend."
"Clearly, you are in denial," she continued. "You don't get it, and I do not believe there is a likelihood that you could be reformed."
In regards to the second consideration, she said, "There is absolutely no question that society must be protected from Larry Nassar."
Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Just as during the Ingham County sentencing, survivors were invited to give impact statements. Over the past two days, 48 new people came forward to present their statements either in-person, via video or by having them read on their behalf. More than 150 survivors came forward during the Ingham County hearing.
Emotions were high during the reading of the statements. At one point, Randall Margraves, whose three daughters were sexually abused by Nassar, lunged at him. Margraves apologized for his outburst in a statement and said he "lost control."
According to an Eaton County press release, Nassar pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree on Nov. 22, 2017 in Ingham Country and three felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in Eaton Country on Nov. 29.