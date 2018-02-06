Inside The Bachelor Winter Games' International Journey: How Bachelor Nation Became Bachelor World

"We spent so many hours sitting in a room trying to figure out how we were going to do the show," he said. "All we knew was that we were going to have some of our favorite American cast members and international cast members get together compete in some sporting events of some kind and date. We didn't know what the events would be, we didn't know where they would live, we didn't know how they would go on dates, we didn't know how people would be eliminated or if they would be eliminated. We really didn't know anything, so we tried to figure it out as best we could. And some of it was also on the fly."

While production has filming of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette down to a science at this point, Winter Games gave them some room to experiment...and sometimes fail.

"You're going to do some things you haven't done before and some of them are going to be great and unexpected and some of them will not work and that's OK, too," said Graebner.