Ryan Murphy's The Politician Starring Ben Platt (and Maybe) Gwyneth Paltrow, Barbra Streisand Lands at Netflix

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Not content with owning airwaves on Fox and FX, Ryan Murphy is expanding his reach to Netflix once again. A source told E! News Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have sold The Politician, a musical political comedy starring Ben Platt, to Netflix with a two-season order. Murphy currently has Ratched, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Next prequel starring Sarah Paulson, also in the works with the streaming giant.
The Politician, according to reports, centers on the Dear Evan Hansen star as Payton, a wealthy man with political ambitions. Each season will see the character in a new race with plenty of musical numbers. Sound appealing? Wait, there's more: Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow are also in talks to star.
"I've been anxiously waiting to share this news with the world. Life, and @MrRPMurphy, are but a dream. We're gonna knock your socks off. See you on @netflix," Platt tweeted.
I?ve been anxiously waiting to share this news with the world. Life, and @MrRPMurphy, are but a dream. We?re gonna knock your socks off. See you on @netflix. ? https://t.co/cropV2px4m— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) February 5, 2018
Deadline, which first broke the news, reports Murphy will direct the pilot and Streisand could step behind the camera to helm episodes of the series as well. Netflix declined to comment on the reports.
Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan created Glee together. Oscar winner Paltrow is engaged to Falchuk and previously appeared on Glee. Her guest appearance got her an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Platt, who previously appeared in the Pitch Perfect movies, won a Grammy and a Tony for the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen. Streisand, who has two Oscars, 10 Grammys, five Emmys and a special Tony, previously teamed with Netflix for Barbra: The Music…The Mem'ries…The Magic!, a concert documentary.
In addition to The Politician, Murphy's shows include American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud and Pose at FX. His Fox drama 9-1-1 was recently renewed for a second season and the previously mentioned Ratched it in the works.
What do you make of the latest Murphy project and its star-studded cast?