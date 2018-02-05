Ryan Murphy's The Politician Starring Ben Platt (and Maybe) Gwyneth Paltrow, Barbra Streisand Lands at Netflix

Not content with owning airwaves on Fox and FX, Ryan Murphy is expanding his reach to Netflix once again. A source told E! News Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have sold The Politician, a musical political comedy starring Ben Platt, to Netflix with a two-season order. Murphy currently has Ratched, the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Next prequel starring Sarah Paulson, also in the works with the streaming giant.

The Politician, according to reports, centers on the Dear Evan Hansen star as Payton, a wealthy man with political ambitions. Each season will see the character in a new race with plenty of musical numbers. Sound appealing? Wait, there's more: Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow are also in talks to star.

"I've been anxiously waiting to share this news with the world. Life, and @MrRPMurphy, are but a dream. We're gonna knock your socks off. See you on @netflix," Platt tweeted.